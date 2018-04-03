Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $293,000 in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4,734.7% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 106,530 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 557.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Altria Group news, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $216,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MO stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $118,435.98, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo upped their price target on Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.99.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

