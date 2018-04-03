YouGov (LON:YOU) Price Target Raised to GBX 415 at Peel Hunt

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its target price upped by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 385 ($5.32) to GBX 415 ($5.73) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of YouGov from GBX 330 ($4.56) to GBX 367 ($5.07) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

YouGov stock opened at GBX 381 ($5.26) on Monday. YouGov has a twelve month low of GBX 245.01 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 361.40 ($4.99).

YouGov (LON:YOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 4.90 ($0.07) by GBX 2.40 ($0.03). YouGov had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of GBX 5,632 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.42), for a total transaction of £13,273.60 ($18,338.77).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers quantitative services, such as brand tracking, brand health and equity studies, usage and attitude studies, consumer/market segmentation, concept/pack testing and evaluation, price evaluation, mystery shopping, customer satisfaction, media studies, opinion and social polling, and choice-based conjoint research services; and qualitative research services comprising target audience understanding, category exploration, brand equity and positioning, shopper research/retail strategy, concept development and evaluation, and communications development and evaluation services.

