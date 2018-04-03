Youku Tudou (NYSE:YOKU) and Rightside Group (NAME) Critical Comparison

Youku Tudou (NYSE: YOKU) and Rightside Group (NASDAQ:NAME) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Youku Tudou alerts:

This table compares Youku Tudou and Rightside Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youku Tudou -23.48% -12.96% -9.88% Rightside Group -39.04% -15.14% -8.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Youku Tudou and Rightside Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youku Tudou N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rightside Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Rightside Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Rightside Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Youku Tudou and Rightside Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youku Tudou 0 0 0 0 N/A Rightside Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Rightside Group has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential downside of 0.09%. Given Rightside Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rightside Group is more favorable than Youku Tudou.

Summary

Rightside Group beats Youku Tudou on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youku Tudou

Youku Tudou Inc. is an Internet television company in the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s Youku and Tudou platforms enable users to search, view and share video content across multiple devices. Its monthly visitors from home and office personal computer (PC) users numbered approximately 256 million and 169 million for Youku platform and Tudou platform, respectively. Through its Youku and Tudou platforms, it has built an online video content library. The videos accessible on its two platforms are produced content, such as television serial dramas, movies, variety shows, current events reports and music videos. The remaining content consists of user-generated content and in-house productions. The Company licenses professionally produced video content at fixed rates for a specified term. The terms of its licenses vary depending on the type of content and producer, though the terms for television serial dramas and movies range from six months to ten years.

About Rightside Group

Rightside Group, Ltd. is a provider of domain name services that enable businesses and consumers to find, establish and maintain their digital address. The Company is a registrar, offering domain name registration and other related services to resellers and domain name registrants. It provides infrastructure services through its eNom brand. It has over 16.5 million domain names under management. It has a portfolio of over 40 generic Top Level Domains (gTLDs) acquired through Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN)’s expansion of new gTLDs. It has launched all of its gTLDs, including .NEWS, .LIVE, and .FAMILY, into general availability in the marketplace. Its registry services business builds a distribution network of over 125 ICANN accredited registrars, including GoDaddy, eNom and Name.com, as well as other complementary distribution partners, such as Website builders and e-mail service providers, that offer its gTLD domain names to businesses and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Youku Tudou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youku Tudou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.