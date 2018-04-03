Yum! Brands (YUM) Stake Lifted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 64,478 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Yum! Brands worth $28,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $117,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Instinet cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nomura lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.74.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $194,760.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $75,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $861,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $63.18 and a 12-month high of $86.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28,306.84, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.49.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.80% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/yum-brands-inc-yum-shares-bought-by-gotham-asset-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.