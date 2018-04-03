Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abaxis Inc (ABAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ:ABAX) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Abaxis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Abaxis posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abaxis will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abaxis.

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Abaxis had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Abaxis’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abaxis from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub cut Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abaxis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Northcoast Research raised Abaxis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Abaxis in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.30.

In other Abaxis news, COO Donald Peter Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $689,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Tockman sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $122,644.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,662 shares of company stock worth $1,804,604 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abaxis by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abaxis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abaxis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Abaxis by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Abaxis by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abaxis stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. Abaxis has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $1,602.93, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Abaxis’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

About Abaxis

Abaxis, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable blood analysis systems that are used in medical specialties in human or veterinary patient care to provide clinicians with blood constituent measurements. The Company markets and sells its products around the world through independent distributors and direct sales force.

