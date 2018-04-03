Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banco Macro SA (BMA) to Announce $2.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banco Macro SA (NYSE:BMA) will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Macro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.47. Banco Macro posted earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Macro will report full year earnings of $10.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $13.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banco Macro.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Banco Macro had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $401.72 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMA. UBS upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.35.

Banco Macro stock opened at $108.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7,171.06, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $82.62 and a 52 week high of $136.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Banco Macro by 64.1% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,865,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,072 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Banco Macro by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 628,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,860,000 after purchasing an additional 142,334 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Banco Macro by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 463,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,679,000 after purchasing an additional 125,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco Macro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Banco Macro by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,994,000 after purchasing an additional 52,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA is an Argnetina-based financial institution (the Bank) that offers traditional bank products and services to companies, including those operating in regional economies, as well as to individuals. In addition, the Bank performs certain transactions through its subsidiaries, including mainly Banco del Tucuman, Macro Bank Ltd, Macro Securities SA, Macro Fiducia SA and Macro Fondos SGFCI SA.

