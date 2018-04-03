Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) will report sales of $160.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.33 million and the highest is $162.70 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $165.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $160.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $645.34 million to $679.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $701.26 million per share, with estimates ranging from $681.43 million to $719.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOH. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.50 target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

NYSE:BOH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,608. The stock has a market cap of $3,517.22, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $74.72 and a 1 year high of $89.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

