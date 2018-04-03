Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.43. Cadence Bancorp posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $113.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 91,032 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,738,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 50,781 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 43.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,379,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after acquiring an additional 416,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 694,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,844,000 after acquiring an additional 538,854 shares in the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CADE opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,277.11 and a P/E ratio of 18.40.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp is a bank holding company. The company is focused on providing range of banking and wealth management services to businesses, individuals, business owners and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Financial Services and Corporate. The Banking segment offers a range of deposit products and lending services through its commercial banking, retail banking and private banking business lines.

