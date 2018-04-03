Zacks: Analysts Anticipate E. W. Scripps Co (SSP) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that E. W. Scripps Co (NYSE:SSP) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for E. W. Scripps’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). E. W. Scripps reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that E. W. Scripps will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow E. W. Scripps.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.68 million. E. W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E. W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. E. W. Scripps currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 26.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 48.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 60.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E. W. Scripps stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.68. 684,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,061.31, a PE ratio of -84.53, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.98. E. W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. E. W. Scripps’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

About E. W. Scripps

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations.

