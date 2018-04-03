Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Urogen Pharma Ltd (URGN) to Post -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.72). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Urogen Pharma.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URGN. Oppenheimer set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Urogen Pharma by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma stock traded up $11.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.04. The company had a trading volume of 529,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,763. Urogen Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $683.31 and a PE ratio of -26.05.

About Urogen Pharma

Urogen Pharma Ltd, formerly Theracoat Ltd, is an Israel-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies designed to care for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel. MiroGel is a sustained release formulation of the chemotherapy agent Mitomycin C for the treatment of low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, an urothelial cancer in the upper tract.

