Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) will post sales of $3.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.39 billion to $14.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $14.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($1.90). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.56.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Davey Mcgraw sold 5,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $957,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,337.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 31,379 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $5,448,649.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,643,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,121. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $144.70. 1,157,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,345. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $118.84 and a one year high of $183.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,648.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

