Zacks: Analysts Set $23.50 Target Price for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $23.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 74 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

In related news, CEO Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,069 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $40,862.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry A. Dreyer sold 2,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,416.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,538 shares of company stock valued at $109,610 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.85. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

