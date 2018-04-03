Zacks: BeyondSpring (BYSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $56.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BeyondSpring an industry rank of 168 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright set a $60.00 price objective on BeyondSpring and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group set a $52.00 target price on BeyondSpring and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of BYSI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.52. 3,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,635. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $585.29 and a P/E ratio of -35.96.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

