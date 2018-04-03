Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.57). Acadia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acadia Pharmaceuticals.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Acadia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 231.71%. The company had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.30 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acadia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other Acadia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Daniel B. Soland purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn Baity sold 36,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,184,113.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,144.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after buying an additional 32,418 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Acadia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2,802.05, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 3.43.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

