Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVEO shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,551,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,232 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 40,616 shares during the last quarter. Emory University bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,682,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.26, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.38. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-aveo-pharmaceuticals-inc-aveo-will-announce-earnings-of-0-07-per-share-updated-updated.html.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s platform delivers insights into cancer and related disease. The Company’s product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzumab, AV-203 and AV-380. Tivozanib is a selective long half-life vascular endothelial growth factor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (VEGF TKI) that inhibits over three VEGF receptors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.