Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate City Holding (CHCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.99 Million

Analysts predict that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) will report $46.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for City’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.52 million. City reported sales of $48.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City will report full year sales of $46.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.11 million to $196.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $204.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $204.84 million to $204.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.43 million. City had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

CHCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill set a $72.00 target price on shares of City and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $349,235.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,839,234.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in City during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in City by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in City by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in City by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in City by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCO stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $69.16. The stock had a trading volume of 55,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,757. The company has a market capitalization of $1,063.29, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. City has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

About City

City Holding Company is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal activities through its subsidiary, City National Bank of West Virginia (City National). As of December 31, 2016, the City National provided banking, trust and investment management and other financial solutions through its network of 85 banking offices located in the states of West Virginia, Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.

