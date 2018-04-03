Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Corp (DISH) to Post $0.70 EPS

Analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.82.

Shares of DISH traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,951. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $17,674.74, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.13.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Vivek Khemka sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $234,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in DISH Network by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

