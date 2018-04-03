Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guidewire Software (GWRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.46 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) will announce $137.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.75 million and the highest is $138.14 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $123.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $137.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $655.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $763.27 million per share, with estimates ranging from $756.07 million to $782.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.34 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWRE. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. DA Davidson set a $100.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

In related news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $1,581,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $34,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,898.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,399 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,236,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,724 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $57,253,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $39,989,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $29,266,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,458,000 after purchasing an additional 343,376 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.75. 584,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,100. The company has a market cap of $6,091.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.88 and a beta of 1.05. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $92.65.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

