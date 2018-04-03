Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Textron (TXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Textron (NYSE:TXT) to post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.43. Textron posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Stephens set a $65.00 price target on shares of Textron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,612,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Textron by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron (NYSE TXT) traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.94. 1,261,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,595. Textron has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $15,400.05, a PE ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

