Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Uniqure NV (QURE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will report sales of $3.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniqure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $2.65 million. Uniqure posted sales of $3.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full year sales of $3.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $20.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $15.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Uniqure.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 604.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 target price on Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 21,690 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $430,980.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 39,169 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $850,750.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,679 shares of company stock worth $1,666,527. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Uniqure in the third quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 344,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,850. The company has a market cap of $744.57, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.18. Uniqure has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Uniqure NV (QURE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Million” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-uniqure-nv-qure-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-3-08-million.html.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company's principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniqure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.