Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate YPF SA (YPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) will report $3.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for YPF’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. YPF posted sales of $3.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that YPF will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $15.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.14 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for YPF.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YPF. Zacks Investment Research raised YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Santander raised YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of YPF in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. YPF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of YPF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 636,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,492. YPF has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $8,471.96, a PE ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YPF during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in YPF during the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in YPF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in YPF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,257 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in YPF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts.

