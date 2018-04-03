Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bill Barrett Co. (HPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:HPR) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill Barrett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Bill Barrett reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill Barrett will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bill Barrett.

Get Bill Barrett alerts:

Bill Barrett (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.23 million. Bill Barrett had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%.

HPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Bill Barrett in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Bill Barrett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bill Barrett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill Barrett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE HPR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 925,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $560.57, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 3.37. Bill Barrett has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/zacks-brokerages-expect-bill-barrett-co-hpr-will-post-earnings-of-0-01-per-share.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill Barrett (HPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill Barrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill Barrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.