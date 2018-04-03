Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capitala Finance (CPTA) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. Capitala Finance posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capitala Finance.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Capitala Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capitala Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

CPTA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,377. Capitala Finance has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is 102.04%.

In other Capitala Finance news, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,590.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,590.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,946 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 207,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,262 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 24,242 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 130,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/zacks-brokerages-expect-capitala-finance-cpta-to-post-0-24-earnings-per-share.html.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitala Finance (CPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.