Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $552.03 Million

Analysts expect Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) to announce sales of $552.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crossamerica Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $452.30 million and the highest is $690.14 million. Crossamerica Partners reported sales of $469.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will report full year sales of $552.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crossamerica Partners.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $552.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.48 million.

CAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Crossamerica Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Crossamerica Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crossamerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Crossamerica Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crossamerica Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of CAPL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,598. Crossamerica Partners has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $701.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.88, a PEG ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crossamerica Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crossamerica Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. The Company operates in two segments: wholesale and retail. The wholesale segment is engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuel to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, Dunne Manning Stores LLC (DMS), CST Brands, Inc and subsidiaries (CST) and company operated retail sites.

