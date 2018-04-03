Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Mills, Inc. (GIS) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. General Mills posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. UBS raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.01. 2,432,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. General Mills has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25,641.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

General Mills announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $517,492.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,295,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,074 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,960,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,566,000 after purchasing an additional 932,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,499,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,514,000 after purchasing an additional 146,687 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,526,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,549,000 after purchasing an additional 130,606 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

