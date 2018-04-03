Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kirkland’s Home (KIRK) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Kirkland’s Home (NASDAQ:KIRK) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirkland’s Home’s earnings. Kirkland’s Home also reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirkland’s Home will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kirkland’s Home.

Get Kirkland's Home alerts:

Kirkland’s Home (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Kirkland’s Home had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $224.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KIRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland’s Home in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland’s Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.50 price objective on Kirkland’s Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of Kirkland’s Home stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.57. 5,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,982. Kirkland’s Home has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $154.99, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, insider W Michael Madden sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $150,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s Home in the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland’s Home by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Kirkland’s Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its position in Kirkland’s Home by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 376,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,202 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kirkland’s Home (KIRK) to Post -$0.09 EPS” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/zacks-brokerages-expect-kirklands-home-kirk-to-post-0-09-eps.html.

Kirkland’s Home Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and gifts in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including framed arts, mirrors, wall décors, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories, and artificial floral products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirkland’s Home (KIRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.