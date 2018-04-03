Zacks: Brokerages Expect MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,501 shares in the company, valued at $770,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Croteau sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,025.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,750 shares of company stock worth $91,765. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,901,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 708,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after acquiring an additional 45,115 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 978,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,641 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.12. 1,511,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,428. The firm has a market cap of $1,069.13, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

