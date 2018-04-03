Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mattel (MAT) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Brokerages predict that Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) will report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Mattel reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

MAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 target price on Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS set a $18.00 target price on Mattel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.92. Mattel has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,550.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,391,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327,564 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 10,178,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,516 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,151,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,744,000 after purchasing an additional 837,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,955,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,723,000 after purchasing an additional 179,455 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,112,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mattel (MAT) to Announce -$0.36 EPS” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/zacks-brokerages-expect-mattel-mat-to-announce-0-36-eps-updated.html.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.