Zacks: Brokerages Expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd (RDHL) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). RedHill Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million.

Separately, Nomura began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

RDHL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,968. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, and in-licensed/acquired drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company commercializes three gastrointestinal products in the United States, such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and acute enterocolitis and duodenal ulcers; EnteraGam, a prescription medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools; and Esomeprazole Strontium Delayed-Release Capsules 49.3 mg, a prescription proton pump inhibitor drug product indicated for adults for the treatment of GERD, risk reduction of NSAID-associated gastric ulcer, Helicobacter pylori eradication to reduce the risk of duodenal ulcer recurrence, and for pathological hypersecretory conditions.

