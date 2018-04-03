Zacks: Brokerages Expect Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (RVLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.82 Million

Brokerages expect Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) to post $33.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Revolution Lighting Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.64 million to $34.00 million. Revolution Lighting Technologies posted sales of $30.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Revolution Lighting Technologies will report full-year sales of $33.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $168.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $185.26 million per share, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $197.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Revolution Lighting Technologies.

Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. Revolution Lighting Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 35.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVLT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price objective on Revolution Lighting Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

In other Revolution Lighting Technologies news, Chairman Robert V. Lapenta bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 72,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,515.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Depalma bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,121,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,057 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 479.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 102,352 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,073,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 571,592 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,374,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 143,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. 147,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,514. The firm has a market cap of $76.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.62. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

