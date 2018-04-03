Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Brokerages expect Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to report $2.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the lowest is $2.45 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $10.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $10.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECK. Macquarie cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

TECK stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. 2,336,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $14,572.43, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

