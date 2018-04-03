Zacks: Brokerages Expect Under Armour Inc (UAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Under Armour also reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.41 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Under Armour from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

In related news, insider Kerry D. Chandler sold 2,534 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $42,545.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in Under Armour by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,194,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,977.46, a PE ratio of -136.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.23. Under Armour has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $23.46.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect Under Armour Inc (UAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/zacks-brokerages-expect-under-armour-inc-uaa-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-1-12-billion-updated.html.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.