CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, “CPI Card Group Inc. is engaged in financial card production and related services under the VISA, MasterCard, American Express and Discover payment brands. The company offers a single source for cards and other form factors, from financial and prepaid debit to EMV chip and mobile, instant issuance, personalization and fulfillment services. CPI Card Group Inc. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

PMTS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,522. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.54. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of -0.58.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.44 million. research analysts expect that CPI Card Group will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMTS. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CPI Card Group by 181.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 39,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CPI Card Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 100,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in CPI Card Group by 108.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 203,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 106,064 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the third quarter worth $118,000. 11.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, formerly CPI Holdings I, Inc, provides Financial Payment Card solutions in North America. The Company is engaged in the design, production, data personalization, packaging and fulfillment of Financial Payment Cards, which it defines as credit cards, debit cards and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the Payment Card Brands in the United States, Europe and Canada.

