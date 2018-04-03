Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “Performant Financial Corporation is engaged in providing technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company’s services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. Services offered by the company includes financial asset recovery, risk management, audit and recovery cost containment and fraud, waste and abuse marketplace. Performant provides its services on an outsourced basis. It provides services to clients in a range of different markets which includes student lending and healthcare, delinquent state taxes and federal Treasury and other receivables. Performant Financial Corporation is headquartered in Livermore, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Performant Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Compass Point upgraded Performant Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Performant Financial from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th.

Performant Financial stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.16. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Performant Financial news, CEO Lisa Im sold 150,000 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,313.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,149,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28,533 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry, serving guaranty agencies, the Department of Education, and private financial institutions; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

