Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Charlottesville Virginia, Sonabank is a new regional bank founded by an experienced banking team with close to hundred years of banking experience. They offer a full line of products and services for personal and business banking. Sonabank specializes in small to medium sized business banking. They have extensive experience in Small Business Administration loans as well as other types of financing suited for businesses. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of SONA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 47,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,868. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.92, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.72%. sell-side analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William H. Lagos bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,657 shares in the company, valued at $337,244.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $201,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,218 shares of company stock worth $316,436. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 82,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 538,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 78,370 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,713,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 57,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc (Southern National) is the bank holding company for Sonabank (Sonabank). The Company’s principal business is the acquisition of deposits from the general public through its branch offices and deposit intermediaries, as well as the use of these deposits to fund its loan and investment portfolios.

