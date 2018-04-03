Zacks Investment Research Lowers Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms. Ours is a powerful, secure, and frictionless new approach to modern mobility, one that simplifies the creation and management of customer and employee experiences associated with identity, cloud, messaging, applied analytics, and secure mobility. This approach enables clients to transform their businesses by creating growth, profitability and competitive advantage. Synchronoss has one of the largest, most comprehensive technology platforms in production, widely used by the largest service providers located around the world. Synchronoss’ industry-leading customers include tier 1 service providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless and Vodafone; tier 1 cable operators/MSOs such as Cablevision, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable; leaders in Secure Enterprise such as Goldman Sachs; and large OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.29.

Shares of SNCR opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $501.28, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.94. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

In other news, insider Ronald Prague sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $35,550.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 30,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $266,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 542,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,520.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,776 shares of company stock worth $876,377. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Siris Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,592,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,421,000 after purchasing an additional 517,759 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,896 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 547,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 191,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 270,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc is a global software and services company, which provides technologies and services for the mobile transformation of business. The Company’s portfolio in the Consumer and Enterprise markets contains offerings, such as personal cloud, secure-mobility, identity management and scalable messaging platforms, products and solutions.

