ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.72. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. ZIOPHARM Oncology’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 8.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 933.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 32,444 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 38,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth $104,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is seeking to develop, acquire and commercialize, on its own or with partners, a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs. The Company is focused on developing products in immuno-oncology that employ gene expression, control and cell technologies to deliver cell- and viral-based therapies for the treatment of cancer and graft-versus-host-disease.

