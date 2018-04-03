Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ameriprise have marginally underperformed the industry in the last three months. Nonetheless, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well positioned to grow top-line through strategic acquisitions and efforts to modify product and service-offering capacity to keep pace with dynamic market needs. However, elevated expenses mainly due to advertising campaign and technology upgrades are will likely continue to hurt bottom-line growth. Also, outflows in the company's Asset Management segment continue to be a major near-term concern.”

AMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Sandler O’Neill set a $165.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.56.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.24. 475,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,452. The firm has a market cap of $21,648.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $118.84 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 31,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $5,448,649.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,058 shares in the company, valued at $11,643,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Davey Mcgraw sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $957,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $7,105,121 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 110,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

