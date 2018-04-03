Dunelm Group (DNLMY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

DNLMY stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $7.85. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and kids beddings.

