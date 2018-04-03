Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

EFSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray reissued a buy rating and set a $54.50 target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 117,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,083.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $49.97.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.93 million. equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.05%.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $57,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 41,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 46,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 178,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 150,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 105,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for a full service banking subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers primarily located in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix metropolitan markets.

