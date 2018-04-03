Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub cut Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Investors Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray cut Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

Shares of ISBC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,527. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,145.92, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $708,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,200 over the last 90 days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 325.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,585,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,892,000 after buying an additional 1,977,898 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 445,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/zacks-investment-research-lowers-investors-bancorp-isbc-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Investors Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered savings bank. The Company is in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.