Zacks Investment Research Lowers Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust operating in the Midwest. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

IRET opened at $5.16 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,696.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Dance acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $49,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $365,110 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of multifamily apartment communities. As of January 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 89 multifamily properties consisting of 13,786 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

