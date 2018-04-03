Sunshine Heart (CHFS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunshine Heart (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Get Sunshine Heart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHFS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. 78,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,498. Sunshine Heart has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.60, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/zacks-investment-research-lowers-sunshine-heart-chfs-to-sell-updated.html.

About Sunshine Heart

CHF Solutions, Inc, an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunshine Heart (CHFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunshine Heart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunshine Heart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.