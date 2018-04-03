Zacks Investment Research Lowers UBS (UBS) to Strong Sell

UBS (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UBS Group AG have underperformed the industry on the NYSE over the past three months. Though the company remains focused on building capital levels, global expansion and executing restructuring initiatives, its net interest income continues to remain under pressure due to persistent negative interest rates in the domestic economy. Also, strict regulatory framework is likely to keep costs elevated and impact profitability. Further, a considerable portion of its earnings continues to be affected by appreciation of the Swiss franc against other currencies. Moreover, a stretched valuation indicates limited upside potential in the stock.”

Get UBS alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UBS. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UBS in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of UBS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

UBS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. 1,592,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,175. UBS has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68,063.60, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

UBS (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UBS had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter. research analysts expect that UBS will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/zacks-investment-research-lowers-ubs-ubs-to-strong-sell.html.

UBS Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.