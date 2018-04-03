Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CMS Energy (CMS) to “Buy”

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CMS Energy's share price has outperformed the broader market in last one year. It's regulated electric power operations in Michigan generate a relatively stable and growing earnings stream. The company boasts a solid capital expenditure program to boost its infrastructural upgrades. It is currently focused on capacity maximization, reliability improvement, clean power generation and infrastructure upgrade. Under the electric utility operations, CMS Energy focuses on strengthening circuits and substations, replacing aging poles and installing smart meters. CMS Energy has a large natural gas system in place and plans to expand it over the next decade. It also maintains a stable liquidity position, besides exhibiting a strong cash generating capacity. However, the company incurs significant costs related to the construction, operation, and closure of solid waste disposal facilities for coal ash.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMS. SunTrust Banks set a $46.00 price target on CMS Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.27. 1,281,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,148. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12,790.82, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $360,654.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,554. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CMS Energy by 68.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,853,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,534,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,359,000 after buying an additional 2,182,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,234,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,992,000 after buying an additional 1,329,800 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,365,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,565,000 after buying an additional 887,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,639,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,565,000 after buying an additional 744,878 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

