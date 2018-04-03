Epizyme (EPZM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 15th. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Epizyme reported narrower than expected loss in the fourth quarter of 2017. Epizyme's efforts on developing its lead candidate, tazemetostat, for a number of hematological malignancies and genetically defined solid tumors are impressive. During the fourth quarter of 2017, the company had a productive interaction with the FDA to design the registration strategy for tazemetostat for epithelioid sarcomaand follicular lymphoma (FL) and identified a path to submit for accelerated approval for both the indications. The company plans to file a first new drug application of tazemetostat for epithelioid sarcoma in fourth quarter of 2018 and second NDA for FL in 2019. A potential approval for the candidate will be a significant boost for the company. So far this year, Epizyme’s share price has also outperformed the industry. However, the company is highly dependent on its collaboration partners for top-line growth with no approved product.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on shares of Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,232.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.95.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Ros sold 72,264 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $1,201,750.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,038.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palo Alto Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 6,860,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,104,000 after purchasing an additional 462,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after acquiring an additional 579,662 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,925,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 715,689 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,875,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 359,547 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

