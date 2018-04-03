Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) to Buy

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $228.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Thermo Fisher has been outperforming its broader industry. Post a promising fourth-quarter show by Thermo Fisher, we are encouraged by the company’s solid international performance with strong growth in the Asia-Pacific and the emerging markets. Also, a series of product launches along with major progress in precision medicine initiatives benefited the company’s performance. Thermo Fisher’s FEI acquisition has already started to boost analytical instruments portfolio. Also in 2017, the company deployed $7.8 billion on strategic acquisitions, adding leading biopharma contract development and manufacturing services through Patheon. On the flip side, in the reported quarter, the company’s business segments were impacted by strategic investments and unfavorable business mix. Also, competitive headwinds and rising operating costs continue to pose a threat.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.43.

Shares of TMO traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.44. 597,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,659. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $151.74 and a twelve month high of $226.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $82,952.34, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $209,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $511,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,827 shares of company stock worth $19,012,672. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Ark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 420,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

