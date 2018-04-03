Zacks: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Safety Insurance Group’s rating score has improved by 40% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also assigned Safety Insurance Group an industry rank of 217 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SAFT shares. BidaskClub cut Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Compass Point raised Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

NASDAQ SAFT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.40. 9,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,169.58, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.68. Safety Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/zacks-safety-insurance-group-inc-saft-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc is a provider of private passenger automobile insurance. The Company offers a portfolio of property and casualty insurance products. The Company is engaged in property and casualty insurance operations. The Company’s product line includes private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, homeowners, business owners’ policies, personal umbrella, dwelling fire, commercial umbrella, inland marine and watercraft.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safety Insurance Group (SAFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.