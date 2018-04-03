Zacks: SP Plus Corp (SP) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $42.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.38 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SP Plus an industry rank of 61 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $37.20. 78,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $41.70.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $392.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.40 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.87%. research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Hagerman sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $30,154.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,333 shares of company stock valued at $354,280 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the third quarter valued at $11,443,000. WCM Investment Management CA grew its position in SP Plus by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 365,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 227,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SP Plus by 16.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,179,000 after purchasing an additional 153,730 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 134,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after purchasing an additional 126,608 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation (SP Plus) is a provider of parking management, ground transportation and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Region One (Urban), Region Two (Airport transportation), Region Three and Other.

