Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) in a report released on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zagg from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Zagg in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zagg and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on shares of Zagg and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.57.

ZAGG stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,980. Zagg has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $344.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Zagg had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $176.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Zagg’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Zagg will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Zagg in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Zagg in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL acquired a new position in Zagg in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zagg in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) designs, produces and distributes professional product solutions for mobile devices, including screen protection (glass and film), keyboards for tablet computers and mobile devices, keyboard cases, earbuds, mobile power solutions, cables, and cases under the ZAGG and InvisibleShield brands.

